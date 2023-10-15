Andrew Wiggins: Chris Paul a 'Leader'; 'Can Help Bring Control and Push the' Warriors

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

It's safe to say Golden State Warriors veteran Andrew Wiggins was excited for the addition of Chris Paul this offseason.

Wiggins said in an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina:

"We have a great squad. Adding CP was great. He's another leader on the team that can help bring control and push the team to get better. We're a high-level team that can do something special this year. Everything's been cool. The team has been working hard. We've been having fun. We're learning and connecting."

The Warriors acquired Paul from the Washington Wizards in July in exchange for Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (top 20 protected) and cash considerations.

Paul is entering his 19th NBA season, and several players have talked about the level of maturity he brings to the squad, including star point guard Stephen Curry.

"It's all about adjusting to what's the reality, right? Like I hate that we lost [Jordan Poole]. I hate that we didn't achieve our potential last year and every team has to find a way to get better, so the changes were made," Curry said during an appearance on the Dubs Talk podcast with Monte Poole (8:50 mark) in July.

Paul figures to make an immediate impact for the Warriors alongside Curry, Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson as they look to win another NBA title.