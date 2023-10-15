Video: Auston Matthews Gives Young Fan in Stands His Hockey Stick at Maple Leafs Game

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is off to a hot start this season, and one lucky fan received his game-used stick following Saturday's 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild.

After the game, Matthews, who is of Mexican heritage, noticed a young fan in the Scotiabank Arena stands holding a sign that read, "Mexican roots. Leafs. Go Auston!" He made it a point to get him his stick after the win:

Matthews scored his second straight hat trick of the 2023-24 season during Saturday's game. He opened the year with three goals in a win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs selected Matthews first overall in the 2016 draft and he has emerged as one of the best players in the NHL. He is a two-time All-Star, two-time Rocket Richard winner and the 2021-22 Hart Trophy winner as the league's MVP.

Matthews became the first player of Mexican heritage to ever win the Hart Trophy.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 483 games for Toronto across eight seasons, notching 305 goals and 243 assists for 548 points.

Matthews, who was born in San Ramon, California, grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona. His mother, Ema Matthews, is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico.

Given his Mexican roots, the Maple Leafs could be among the top candidates to appear in a future NHL Global Series game in Mexico City.

NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said on ESPN's The Drop podcast this week (h/t ESPN's Greg Wyshynski) that the league is considering Mexico City as a future location for international matchups.

Matthews said in 2021 that it would be "awesome to literally play a hockey game in Mexico and just see what happens."