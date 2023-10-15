Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Ejected by Refs for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Titans' Chris Moore

Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Ejected by Refs for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Titans' Chris MooreOctober 15, 2023
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
The referees sent Hamilton to the locker room for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Titans wide receiver Chris Moore.
Mike White @mikewhitesport
❌ <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a> safety Kyle Hamilton is ejected from the game for a nasty-looking helmet-to-helmet shot on <a href="https://twitter.com/Titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Titans</a> wide receiver Chris Moore.<br><br>😡 And he's vociferously booed by the Tottenham crowd as he leaves the field.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLLondon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLLondon</a> <a href="https://t.co/iCmcFHtYnb">pic.twitter.com/iCmcFHtYnb</a>
One play later, Titans star Derrick Henry scored on a 15-yard touchdown run.
NFL @NFL
KING HENRY IN FOR SIX. 👑<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsTEN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsTEN</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4mQvLNVjg">https://t.co/B4mQvLNVjg</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zm6plJQhzv">pic.twitter.com/Zm6plJQhzv</a>
