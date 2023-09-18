Report: Broncos' Kareem Jackson to Avoid NFL Suspension for Hit on Commanders' Thomas

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The NFL isn't expected to suspend Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for his hit on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jackson was ejected from his team's 35-33 loss in the second quarter for hitting Thomas high on his four-yard touchdown reception. The Commanders said their starting tight end was out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated for a concussion.

