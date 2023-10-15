X

    Dolphins Rumors: De'Von Achane to Return from Knee Injury vs. Raiders in Week 11

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 15, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) smiles after scoring a rushing touchdown during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins are expecting to have running back De'Von Achane back when he's eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The Dolphins placed Achane on IR because of a knee injury ahead of Sunday's clash with the Carolina Panthers. The designation ruled the rookie out for a minimum of four games.

    Head coach Mike McDaniels said the decision to place Achane on IR "wasn't like a black-and-white decision where it was obvious." That seemed to indicate the injury isn't too serious.

    "He's in great hands. [His rehab] is going to be diligent," McDaniels told reporters. "Like I said, it was not black and white whether or not to put him on IR, but just knowing all factors, we thought it was the best for the team for sure."

    The timing was somewhat fortuitous for Achane and Miami in one sense. The team's Week 10 bye gives him an extra time to recover without coming at the cost of further game time.

    But the knee injury did spoil what has been a blinding spell from the 5'9", 188-pound ball-carrier. Over the last three games, he has run for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DE'VON ACHANE 76 YARD TD 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/jKrq62Rege">pic.twitter.com/jKrq62Rege</a>

    The running game shouldn't fall off too much in Achane's absence since Raheem Mostert has been effective on the ground. Mostert is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 62.8 yards per game.

    Jeff Wilson Jr. should be making his return from IR soon as well based on his progress. He practiced with the team for the first time this season but was limited all week before being ruled out.