Report: Dolphins' De'Von Achane Placed on IR with Knee Injury, out at Least 4 Games

The Miami Dolphins are placing running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve because of a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

An IR designation means the rookie will miss a minimum of four games. The earliest he'll be eligible to suit up again is in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The injury couldn't come at a worse time for the 2023 third-round pick, who has quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic ball-carriers in the league.

Achane ran for 203 yards and scored four total touchdowns in a 70-20 demolition of the Denver Broncos. He followed that by going for 252 yards and three scores on the ground over Miami's next two games.

The 21-year-old won't maintain this pace forever, but his breakout didn't come as a complete surprise to those who watched him at Texas A&M. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry across three years with the Aggies and was a big-play threat any time he had the ball.

The Dolphins will need to lean more heavily on Raheem Mostert with Achane now out for the next month. Mostert has 314 rushing yards and an NFL-best seven rushing touchdowns. He should be a solid anchor for the ground attack.

The bigger question is who Miami looks to as a secondary option. Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed have combined to log 15 carries. Jeff Wilson Jr., meanwhile, is slated to practice again but hasn't yet been activated off IR.