Logan Paul Calls out Conor McGregor, WWE's Rey Mysterio After DQ Win vs. Dillon Danis

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Logan Paul called out Conor McGregor and WWE's Rey Mysterio after his win against Dillon Danis at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday.

Paul beat Danis by disqualification after the former MMA fighter attempted to pull him down to the mat towards the end of the sixth round. The 28-year-old was quick to condemn the move in his post-fight interview.

"He's supposed to be good at jiu jitsu, what happened?" Paul asked the crowd. "I stuffed the takedown, he tried the guillotine. Dillon Danis truly is a coward, just a dirty human being. He is a true demon, a true coward."

He then called out McGregor and Mysterio after the bout, both of whom responded to the mention on social media.

Despite Paul having reportedly been ruled out for an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia, a potential match between him and Mysterio could still be in the works for a future event.