X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Zion Williamson Called 'Rusty' By NBA Fans as Pelicans Lose to Trae Young, Hawks

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 14, 2023

    COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 14, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
    Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was still ramping up his play ahead of the regular season during the team's narrow 110-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

    He finished with a respectable 16 points and 5 assists on 5-11 shooting, hitting 75 percent of his free throws. However, he appeared sluggish on the defensive end while only grabbing two rebounds in 25 minutes.

    This included zero offensive boards, an area of Williamson's game that he typically excels in. He also finished the afternoon with a single-game plus-minus of -14, the worst mark of any Pelicans starter.

    Fans were concerned with Williamson's lack of energy on the floor.

    𝓕 🪄 @Fiizop

    You can tell its rust with Zion

    Undefeated Neva Lost @GMB2K

    Understand it's a "new offense" &amp; spacing is bad but didn't expect Zion &amp; especially BI to look this rusty. Like they only have 1 &amp; a half preseason games left lol

    KC @kc_btl84

    See a lot of people already stressing because the Pelicans look horrible in the preseason. RELAX. It's going to take a while to get the offense figured out.<br><br>Zion...BI and CJ have barely played together. They will get better

    Ryan Jatho @RyanTalksHoops

    At least Zion is finally knocking the rust off man. I needed him to start shooting the ball

    Michael Green @MichaelGreenATL

    Zion Williamson looks really bad out there

    Tyler @tyknwsball

    YESSIR WE LOVE IT Z, DAY BY DAY WE GONNA KNOCK THE RUST OFF <a href="https://twitter.com/Zionwilliamson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Zionwilliamson</a>

    While a less-than-stellar preseason performance isn't the end of the world, it would still be beneficial for Williamson to find some consistency heading into New Orleans' season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 25.

    It's worth noting that the rest of the Pelicans' starters struggled as well. All-star forward Brandon Ingram scored just 6 points in 25 minutes, while former Most Improved Player award-winner C.J. McCollum chipped in 7 points on 2-9 shooting.

    The Pelicans will have one more exhibition game before their matchup with the Grizzlies, heading to Orlando to battle with the Magic on Oct. 17.

    Zion Williamson Called 'Rusty' By NBA Fans as Pelicans Lose to Trae Young, Hawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon