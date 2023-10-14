Victor Wembanyama 'Did Everything' Spurs Were Hoping He'd Do vs. Heat, Popovich Says

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama put on another show in his second preseason game, leading the team to a 120-104 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

After Wembanyama's strong performance, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich seemed satisfied with what he's showcased so far.

"I think he was really confident, had great pace, [and was] aggressive," Popovich said after the game. "He did everything we were hoping he would do."

Wembanyama played 23 minutes in Friday's victory and finished with a team-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting while adding four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The impressive outing came after he scored 20 points in his preseason debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

"He's obviously a gifted player who was very humbly trying to find his place," Popovich said. "I called one play for him all night and I think he got over 20. He just did that because he's a good basketball player and he understands how to play, so we have to make sure that we blend that with everything else that we have."

Wembanyama made multiple standout plays against Miami. He rocked the rim with a few dunks and he made some impressive passes out of the post to set up San Antonio's long-range shooters like Devin Vassell, who added 21 points while shooting 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.

"What I felt from the previous game, sometimes when I get the ball I don't even need to dribble and I see defenders coming to face me and forgetting about their own guy," Wembanyama said. "When it's a shooter like Dev, it's the easy option to pass it out to him."