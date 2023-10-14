LeBron James, Steph Curry Thrill NBA Fans as CP3, Warriors Beat Anthony Davis, Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

A battle of two of the NBA's biggest stars Friday gave fans a sneak peak of what's to come this season as the Golden State Warriors came away with a 129-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

A timeless rivalry, LeBron James and Stephen Curry laced it up once again at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles along with their respective revamped squads which are both expected to be among the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Most of the best action came in the first half when James and Curry were both still on the court. Both stars put on some great performances despite their limited minutes.

Curry, who still played a bit in the second half, ended the night with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-4 from three-point range.

As for James, he had 12 points, two rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes of action. He did not play after halftime.

While Curry and James were the main attractions of the contest, it was still a tight game long after their departures. Each squad had a couple young guys step up big, namely Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga, who finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Austin Reaves had 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Lakers.

Nonetheless, NBA fans had plenty of praise for the all-time greats on the floor.

With the win the Warriors improve to 2-0 for the postseason.

Hopefully this a matchup that fans will get to see plenty of during the regular season and—with any luck—the postseason. This year may be both James and Curry's best opportunity to add another NBA title to their lengthy resumes.