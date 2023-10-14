X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    LeBron James, Steph Curry Thrill NBA Fans as CP3, Warriors Beat Anthony Davis, Lakers

    Francisco RosaOctober 14, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers picks up the ball in front of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    A battle of two of the NBA's biggest stars Friday gave fans a sneak peak of what's to come this season as the Golden State Warriors came away with a 129-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

    A timeless rivalry, LeBron James and Stephen Curry laced it up once again at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles along with their respective revamped squads which are both expected to be among the top contenders in the Western Conference.

    Most of the best action came in the first half when James and Curry were both still on the court. Both stars put on some great performances despite their limited minutes.

    Curry, who still played a bit in the second half, ended the night with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block on 5-of-8 shooting and 2-of-4 from three-point range.

    As for James, he had 12 points, two rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes of action. He did not play after halftime.

    While Curry and James were the main attractions of the contest, it was still a tight game long after their departures. Each squad had a couple young guys step up big, namely Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga, who finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

    LeBron James, Steph Curry Thrill NBA Fans as CP3, Warriors Beat Anthony Davis, Lakers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Austin Reaves had 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Lakers.

    Nonetheless, NBA fans had plenty of praise for the all-time greats on the floor.

    NBA @NBA

    The movement. The triple. The confidence.<br><br>Classic Curry 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/AlPOHpg8uO">pic.twitter.com/AlPOHpg8uO</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Steph makes it look so easy 😪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/5WHMZPAzpY">pic.twitter.com/5WHMZPAzpY</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron drops the no-look off to Jaxson Hayes 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/23cjVAtAq6">pic.twitter.com/23cjVAtAq6</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Reaves finds LeBron with a precise dish to the backdoor cut 🤝<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPreseason</a> | Live on ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/hOPKLwdT7I">pic.twitter.com/hOPKLwdT7I</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Splash. <a href="https://t.co/Bh3sED2fnA">https://t.co/Bh3sED2fnA</a> <a href="https://t.co/oVcuMdRw8J">pic.twitter.com/oVcuMdRw8J</a>

    TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk

    Just when I think i've seen the most disrespectful Steph Curry lookaway 3, he does this. Super early lookaway + point at teammate (CP3) for credit on the assist…all before the shot went in 😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/XynR7Iyn4I">pic.twitter.com/XynR7Iyn4I</a>

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    CP3 and Steph already got that connection 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/5sgQIJRkyX">https://t.co/5sgQIJRkyX</a> <a href="https://t.co/srUW92dLsA">https://t.co/srUW92dLsA</a>

    TylerBets7 @TylerBets77

    Steph curry ✅ <a href="https://t.co/c7LU5gAdFR">pic.twitter.com/c7LU5gAdFR</a>

    Continental Cup AE 🏆 @AEasyyyy

    Steph bout to average 30 again this year

    Warriors Huddle @WarriorsHuddle

    Fun Fact: There will never be a time when Steph celebrating before a 3 hits isn't incredibly entertaining. <br><br>Never. <a href="https://t.co/gstdbfQK5W">pic.twitter.com/gstdbfQK5W</a>

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    The Lakers put up 70 in the first half vs. GSW, going 10-for-18 from 3. They're up 70-63. LeBron and Steph lead all scorers with 12 apiece.

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    LeBron James at halftime:<br><br>12 PTS<br>2 REB<br>5 AST<br>4-8 FG<br><br>Lakers are up by 7 points. <a href="https://t.co/iiRFt5HEP4">pic.twitter.com/iiRFt5HEP4</a>

    𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow

    dawg<br><br>i'm seeing things i've never seen in the lebron era<br><br>if we stay healthy it's scary hours bro

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    Early work. 👊 <a href="https://t.co/tHrRojwZWA">pic.twitter.com/tHrRojwZWA</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    This LeBron stat. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/1VwPK8N0e0">pic.twitter.com/1VwPK8N0e0</a>

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    LEBRON JAMES TONIGHT<br>👑 18 minutes<br>👑 12 points<br>👑 5 assists<br>👑 2 rebounds<br>👑 4/8 FG<br><br>KING JAMES IS READY TO GO ON A DEEP RUN IN YEAR 21 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/hdKitMzsm1">pic.twitter.com/hdKitMzsm1</a>

    With the win the Warriors improve to 2-0 for the postseason.

    Hopefully this a matchup that fans will get to see plenty of during the regular season and—with any luck—the postseason. This year may be both James and Curry's best opportunity to add another NBA title to their lengthy resumes.

    This preseason preview should be more than enough to get fans excited for what's to come over the coming months.