Video: 76ers' James Harden Says It's 'Love' Mo Bamba Wears His 'Harden Vol. 7' Shoes

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden has made it clear he doesn't want to be a part of the Philadelphia 76ers anymore.

But his teammates are trying to show him that they want the former league MVP to stay in town. Newcomer center Mo Bamba has been wearing Harden's signature Adidas shoes in the team's two preseason games, drawing a nice reaction from the shoe's namesake.

"That's love, man," Harden told reporters Friday.

The shoes that Bamba has been rocking are the Harden Vol. 7s, the latest in Harden's signature line that dates back to 2016.

While he certainly appreciates seeing his shoes on Bamba, it'll likely take a lot more than that for Harden to change his tune on wanting to be traded out of the City of Brotherly Love. The 34-year-old demanded a trade after opting-in to $35.6 Million his player option earlier in the offseason.

Harden's preferred destination is the Los Angeles Clippers but there still seems to be quite the divide in negotiations.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Philadelphia's president of basketball operations Daryl Morey wants to flip Harden for another All-Star level guard in any deal he makes.