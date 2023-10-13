Video: UConn MCBB Reveal 2023 NCAA Championship Rings Featuring 5 Diamonds, More

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UConn men's basketball is celebrating its 2023 NCAA tournament championship win in style.

The Huskies on Friday released the details of the team's championship rings, which are each studded with five diamonds to celebrate the program's five national titles in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023.

In addition to the image of the trophy, the Final Four logo and the team mascot, the ring is engraved with multiple memorable title run statistics.

The outer circle surrounding the logo on the face of the ring is filled with 76 stones, representing the final score of the Huskies' 76-59 win over San Diego State in the April championship game.

The side of the ring lists the Huskies' 31-8 regular-season record, which constituted the first 30-win season in five years at UConn for head coach Dan Hurley.

Inside the ring is the number "120," the number of total points by which UConn outscored opponents through six games. Beneath that total is the final score of each of the Huskies' six wins, including the title-sealing victory over the Aztecs.