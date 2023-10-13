Patrick Beverley: Draymond Green Is NBA's Biggest Trash Talker with Durant, Dončić

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

In a YouTube video posted by GQ Sports, Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverly revealed his list of the biggest trash-talkers in the NBA that includes Draymond Green and Kevin Durant (starts at :35).

"Draymond, for sure. KD, for sure. Low-key, Luka Dončić," Beverly said. "I'm definitely somewhere up there. Russ? Yeah, Russ up there."

Russell Westbrook and the 76ers' defensive specialist have a long history of animosity towards one another, dating back several years.

However, the two ended up making amends after they were briefly teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of the 2022-23 season. Beverley admitted that this was unexpected after fans didn't expect to see the two reconcile.

"Me neither, lol ... Oh God, me neither," he said (starts at 3:18). "Russ the homie. Russ really the homie. Really, Russ the bro. When I first came to LA, he was the first person to kinda like, 'Anything you need.' He was at my press conference throughout the season, you know."

While Beverley hasn't reached the same type of personal feud with Durant or Green, the trio's trash-talking experience likely stems from the short-lived rivalry between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

In 2019, the eighth-seeded Clippers led by Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari gave the top-seeded Warriors a scare in the first round of the playoffs. Beverley was on the roster, as Los Angeles ultimately fell in six games.

After adding stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George the following offseason, the Clippers were expected to contend for championships. While they weren't able to get that far, they defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in back-to-back series' in 2020 and 2021.