WWE Rumors on Triple H, Vince McMahon; Logan Paul Eyes Reigns; Belair on Jade Cargill

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Reportedly Running WWE Creative with No McMahon Involvement

Vince McMahon is the executive chairman of the merged WWE-UFC entity known as TKO Group Holdings, but he reportedly is not involved in WWE creative decisions currently.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), chief creative officer Triple H is in charge of creative and making "all the key decisions."

Meltzer added that McMahon is not involved, but a source used the term "at the moment," which suggests the 78-year-old could have some say in the future.

McMahon was the head of creative from the time he bought WWE from his father in 1982 until last year when he stepped down from his roles as WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative.

Despite a board of directors investigation finding that McMahon paid multiple women millions of dollars in exchange for their silence regarding sexual relationships they had with McMahon, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct in some cases, he returned to the WWE board of directors in January.

McMahon said the decision to return was so he, as the majority shareholder, could play a major role in facilitating the sale of the company.

While McMahon did precisely that, it was also reported by numerous outlets that he was back involved with the creative team, often making changes to the Raw and SmackDown scripts remotely.

That is apparently no longer the case, and the on-screen product seems to reflect that, as many Superstars who were signed and developed by Triple H in NXT have been featured heavily and enjoyed success recently.

The possibility of McMahon making suggestions and changes always exists, but for now, it appears that TKO is confident in Triple H being the one to guide the ship creatively.

Logan Paul Wants Rematch vs. Reigns

Logan Paul had arguably one of the best matches in all of pro wrestling last year against Roman Reigns, and he has his sights set on a rematch with the undisputed WWE universal champion.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Paul expressed his desire to win championship gold in WWE and to do it by beating Reigns, saying: "While I'm boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships. Roman Reigns has them. I'm going to have to take them from him."

The first Paul vs. Reigns match took place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November 2022, and it featured Paul putting on a performance few could have expected.

Because of how well he did and how much praise the match received, Paul noted that he took great pride in pulling off a spectacular bout with Reigns:

"That's my proudest performance in WWE. It was my third match overall, and only my second singles match. Triple H and the executives trusted me to go with the face of the organization, headlining an event in Saudi Arabia. I couldn't believe they trusted me in that position, but I was so excited to show them I could do it."

To date, Paul has competed in only seven WWE matches with only four of them being one-on-one encounters.

It is fair to say that Paul has excelled and exceeded expectations every time he has been given an opportunity, and because of that and his mainstream star power, WWE figures to continue putting him in big spots.

Currently, Paul is focused on boxing, as he is set to face Dillon Danis on Saturday, but he still has a bright future ahead of him in WWE as well.

It is likely only a matter of time before Paul wins a title of some kind in WWE, and if he keeps up his current upward trajectory, a world title is not out of the realm of possibility.

Belair Excited to Possibly Work with Cargill

Jade Cargill is bringing her superstar presence and attitude to the WWE women's division, and one of the company's most popular performers can't wait to work with her.

Speaking to Raj Prashad of Uproxx, Bianca Belair was asked about Cargill, and she expressed excitement both over working with her and over the prospect of them joining forces to positively impact Black female representation in WWE and pro wrestling in general:

"It's always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it's only going to get bigger with Jade coming in the picture. There's so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it, singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it's just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve."

Cargill made her pro wrestling debut in late 2020 after signing with AEW, and over the course of the next three years, she developed into one of the most talked about women's wrestlers in the world.

She won 60 consecutive matches and was the inaugural holder of the TBS Championship before dropping it to Kris Statlander in her first career loss in May. Cargill returned in September after a hiatus, only to lose to Statlander yet again.

At that time, rumors emerged regarding Cargill leaving AEW for WWE at the conclusion of her contract, and it came to fruition, as WWE announced the move to plenty of fanfare.

While Cargill has yet to have a match in WWE, the company is already presenting her as a huge star with appearances at Fastlane and on this week's NXT.

Like Cargill, Belair had immense potential when she first joined WWE due to her look, strength and athleticism, and she made good on all of it by developing into an elite in-ring performer and character.

If Jade can do all of that as well, there is every reason to believe that she and Bianca will be involved in some special storylines and matches with each other in the years to come.