Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: 'I Don't See Anybody Stopping' Nikola Jokić in 2023-24 Season

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon doesn't envision any opponent capable of stopping reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic in the 2023-24 NBA season.

"He's only 28," Gordon said, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "So he's going to get even smarter at manipulating the defense [and] offense. ... I don't see anybody stopping him. They still haven't found the answer for him yet."

The former fourth-overall pick spent a portion of his summer in Serbia with Jokic, coming away impressed with the daily regimen of the 6'11" center.

"His routine over there, his way of life, very congruent," Gordon said. "I could see his peace. The peace of mind translates onto the court. That's what makes him such a good player."

Jokic narrowly missed out on his third-straight regular season MVP award in 2023 as he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game while shooting just over 63 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.

The Nuggets secured the 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record, then defeated the Miami Heat in five games to capture the franchise's first Larry O'Brien Championship trophy.

The team lost key rotation players in free agency such as Jeff Green and Bruce Brown, but Denver is still confident that it'll remain a contender this season.

Point guard Jamal Murray is firmly on the path to a max contract extension after averaging 26.1 points on 47-40-93 shooting splits during the Nuggets' playoff run last year.