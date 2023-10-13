    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Fastlane

    Erik BeastonOctober 13, 2023

    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Fastlane

    0 of 1

      Credit: WWE.com

      Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown Friday night, his first appearance since SummerSlam, and wasted little time addressing the recent turmoil within The Bloodline and the success of John Cena and LA Knight.

      What did The Tribal Chief have to say to Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and the WWE Universe when he took center stage on Fox?

      Find out with this recap of a special season premiere episode that also included appearances from John Cena and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

    Lineup

    1 of 1

      Announced in advance of Friday's show was:

      • The return of Roman Reigns
      • An appearance from John Cena
      • An appearance from Triple H
      • The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly
      • Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Fastlane
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X