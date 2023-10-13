WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After FastlaneOctober 13, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Fastlane
Credit: WWE.com
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown Friday night, his first appearance since SummerSlam, and wasted little time addressing the recent turmoil within The Bloodline and the success of John Cena and LA Knight.
What did The Tribal Chief have to say to Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and the WWE Universe when he took center stage on Fox?
Find out with this recap of a special season premiere episode that also included appearances from John Cena and Chief Content Officer Triple H.
Lineup
- The return of Roman Reigns
- An appearance from John Cena
- An appearance from Triple H
- The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly
- Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
