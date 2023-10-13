WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Fastlane

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown Friday night, his first appearance since SummerSlam, and wasted little time addressing the recent turmoil within The Bloodline and the success of John Cena and LA Knight.

What did The Tribal Chief have to say to Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and the WWE Universe when he took center stage on Fox?