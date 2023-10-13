Fantasy Basketball 2023: Breakout Stars Ready to Be Among the NBA's Best

0 of 3

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Shaedon Sharpe is now the face of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The second-year shooting guard should take a few steps up in production with Damian Lillard now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sharpe is one of a handful of young players who should experience an uptick in numbers across the board during the 2023-24 season.

Most of the focus on the San Antonio Spurs is on Victor Wembanyama, but the players tasked with getting the No. 1 overall pick the ball could carry some of the best fantasy value on the roster.

A good amount of potential breakout stars will come from teams that are not expected to be in the playoff conversation.