Big-Money NBA Contracts That Were Worth Every Penny

0 of 7

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

No major American sport has progressed as much financially as the NBA, which regularly has contracts of $200-plus million these days.

Given that reality, it would be easy to focus on the negatives—those expensive deals that didn't work out. However, as we recently did with the MLB, we're lauding the best of those enormous contracts.

The same qualifiers and disclaimers apply here, too. Most notably, the list is limited to completed deals. Many existing contracts will be remembered favorably—and several are headed that direction already—but performance over the lifetime of a contract is a key factor.

Additionally, the minimum salary total at signing is $125 million. Not every successful deal is mentioned; rather, the focus is on contracts that most benefited both the player and team.