Big-Money MLB Contracts That Were Worth Every Penny

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Contract: 10 years, $252 million

For you, the cloud of performance-enhancing drugs may cloud the legacy of Alex Rodriguez. But, honestly, I'm not concerned about it. He still had to actually hit the ball.

After breaking into the majors with the Seattle Mariners, he inked a 10-year, $252 million pact with the Texas Rangers in 2001.

Rodriguez paced the American League in home runs during each of his three seasons with Texas, totaling 156 while adding 100 more extra-base hits and 395 RBIs. He won three Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves and the 2003 AL MVP.

Texas sent A-Rod to the New York Yankees in a 2004 blockbuster trade, and he continued to excel. Through the 2010 season, he hit .296 with a .393 OBP and notched 27 doubles, 38 homers and 120 RBI per year. Rodriguez padded his trophy case with two more AL MVPs, three Silver Sluggers and six All-Star nods.