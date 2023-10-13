KSI vs. Tommy Fury: Fight Odds, Live Stream, PredictionsOctober 13, 2023
KSI vs. Tommy Fury: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
KSI and Tommy Fury headline the latest offering from Misfits & DAZN: X Series with a cruiserweight bout set to follow Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
KSI comes into the bout with a 4-0-1 (1 NC) professional boxing record. His latest victory was turned into a No Contest due to an accidental elbow strike, but the YouTuber has done well for himself in this era of influencer boxing.
Tommy Fury has done well with his foot in both worlds as a boxer and influencer. The former reality TV star and brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury has also gained notoriety with a win over Jake Paul in his last outing.
Here's a look at all the info you need to catch the two British personalities meet up in the ring.
Fight Info and Odds
When: Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Manchester Arena in Manchester, England
Odds: Fury -320 ($320 wager wins $100); KSI +290 ($100 wager wins $290)
Odds via Odds Checker
Preview
Influencer boxing isn't for everyone and the fights can sometimes be an exercise that illustrates just how talented professionals are. But this is about as high-level a matchup as you'll see in this realm.
Fury obviously has the bloodline of a championship boxer and received a WBC ranking after his win over Jake Paul. Fury has primarily won his fights via decision but he did a good job of controlling his bout against Paul with an educated jab and good distance management.
But even that strength comes with a caveat. Fury did make a miscalculation that resulted in him getting floored with a quick left hand by Paul.
That could lead to some interesting moments with KSI as he is not a traditional boxer and can catch others off guard with his style.
KSI is not a refined boxer, but he does attack with some unorthodox angles that could make for some interesting exchanges. He has proven that he is a cut above from his fellow social media stars and influencers with his speed and power.
The question is whether Fury will be undisciplined enough in his defense for KSI to land any of his offense.
Prediction
Ultimately, the oddsmakers have the right idea on this one.
KSI has done well for himself within his world. As far as influencer boxers go, he has more natural gifts than most and it's clear that he has worked a bit on his craft. He doesn't look like a pro, but he is comfortable exchanging.
But Fury has the capability to look like a pro at time. He's never going to be a legitimate contender for a title, but he has just enough name recognition and skill to continue to get, and win, these types of matchups.
Fury should pick KSI apart with his jab. If it weren't for a questionable gas tank, it would be likely that he could get the finish.
Even in a six round fight he might not be able to keep up enough pressure for long enough to finish the fight.
Prediction: Fury via decision