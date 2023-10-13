KSI vs. Tommy Fury: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Influencer boxing isn't for everyone and the fights can sometimes be an exercise that illustrates just how talented professionals are. But this is about as high-level a matchup as you'll see in this realm.

Fury obviously has the bloodline of a championship boxer and received a WBC ranking after his win over Jake Paul. Fury has primarily won his fights via decision but he did a good job of controlling his bout against Paul with an educated jab and good distance management.

But even that strength comes with a caveat. Fury did make a miscalculation that resulted in him getting floored with a quick left hand by Paul.

That could lead to some interesting moments with KSI as he is not a traditional boxer and can catch others off guard with his style.

KSI is not a refined boxer, but he does attack with some unorthodox angles that could make for some interesting exchanges. He has proven that he is a cut above from his fellow social media stars and influencers with his speed and power.