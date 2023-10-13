Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Extra Engaged' in Camp from 'A Leadership Perspective'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The only thing scarier for the rest of the NBA than an engaged LeBron James?

An extra engaged LeBron James.

Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reported that James has appeared "extra engaged in camp, particularly from a leadership perspective," something that should have every opposing player, team, and organization taking notice.

A season ago, James battled a foot injury that forced him to miss time on the court. Despite the nagging injury, he still helped carry his team to what, just weeks earlier, appeared to be an improbable Western Conference Finals against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

He still played 35.5 minutes a game, still delivered 28.9 points a game, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and shot 50 percent from the floor, all hobbled by an injury to one of the most significant body parts on any basketball player.

After taking time to let the foot heal, James jumped back into offseason training to prepare for a season that could be a make-or-break one for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team made a bunch of off-season moves, including re-signing Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, and D'Angelo Russell. It added forwards Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish, guard Gabe Vincent, and centers Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes.

The pieces are in place to the extent that the Lakers can spell James if need be and not worry as much about the dropoff in production that has existed in previous seasons.

The face of the franchise and of the NBA as a whole, there is no denying James' ability or leadership skills. He has been at the forefront of every team he has ever played for, forced into the role of leader far earlier than most his age when he entered the league right out of high school in 2003.

Now, in his 21st season, he is prepared to take steps toward continued improvement in that position while being even more engaged with the team, the process, and the NBA season. Even at age 38, he does not lack confidence, believing in himself to be "better than 90 percent of the players in the league...95, actually."

A player of his ability, engaging even more than he already has over the course of his Hall of Fame career and believing in himself to the extent that he does, is a dangerous combination for the rest of the league.

The Lakers have the assets to compete against the Nuggets, Suns, Warriors, Grizzlies, Kings and Clippers. They can be a bona fide contender to win the NBA title outright. Injuries and consistency will be keys to their championship aspirations.