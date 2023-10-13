Bills' Stefon Diggs 'Thankful' Josh Allen 'Has My Back' After Sideline Outburst Video

G Fiume/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is grateful that quarterback Josh Allen called comments on Diggs' sideline behavior "nonsense."

Allen's defense of his receiver came after a clip of Diggs throwing a tablet during the Bills' 25-20 Sunday loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars went viral.

"Obviously, I'm thankful to have a quarterback who has my back and someone who understands, somebody who is out there, somebody who plays the game of football," Diggs said Thursday, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

"For other people, it's hard for me to put it in words how much time and effort goes into football and how serious it is out there. When things aren't going right and you put a lot on yourself and you want more for yourself, you want more for your team."

Diggs leads Bills receivers with 520 receiving yards on 39 receptions through five games.

The receiver is one of eight team captains this season. He was named to the leadership group in August for the third consecutive year.

Allen, another team captain, called Diggs "a fiery competitor" when asked about the tablet incident Wednesday, per Getzenberg.

The quarterback said Diggs' anger when throwing the tablet down had been at himself for a miscue on a route.

"He's a competitor. He's a fiery competitor. I'm tired of hearing all this nonsense from people," Allen said. "There's a lot of guys in the league that have that same fire that don't get talked about. He's a lot of our juice on the sideline, making sure the offense is staying up and as energized as possible and we feed off of that."

"He's a captain for a reason... Frankly, it kind of ticks me off when people want to say stuff about him, but we'll keep that all internal here."

After Diggs was absent for the first practice of mandatory minicamp in June, Allen said that he and Diggs were working on "not football-related" issues, which he later clarified had to do with "teamwork," per NBC Sports' Josh Alper.