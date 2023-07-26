Stefon Diggs Downplays Josh Allen Tension Rumors, '100%' Wants to Stay with Bills

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen enter training camp on good terms following an offseason full of rumors regarding the wide receiver's status with the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at training camp, Diggs addressed the speculation about his relationship with Allen while confirming that he "100 percent" wants to stay with the Bills in 2023 and beyond.

"Josh is my guy," Diggs said. "Me and him never didn't get along."

"I had a conversation with coach. My main focus and only focus is winning," Diggs added, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "I always wanted to have an open conversation. The way we lost last year was terrible. It caused a lot of frustration. When you see my frustration it kind of makes sense. We've been pushing that rock for years and can't get it over the hill."

Diggs has been the subject of rumors since Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in June that he was "very concerned" by the wide receiver's one-day absence from minicamp.

Allen only added to the speculation about Diggs' status with the team when he addressed his absence from minicamp, suggesting that they were dealing with "teamwork" issues, telling reporters:

"Internally, we're working on some things," Allen said. "Not football-related. Stef, he's my guy. I f--king love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him."

Allen added;

"There's things I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he's meant to be. ... There are some things that could have gone better last year and didn't. I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. Just trying to talk and listen at the same time, hear him out and just try to move this forward as quickly and respectfully as possible."

Diggs then made a post on Instagram suggesting that Allen was lying about the situation, and the rumors spiraled from there:

With the 2023 season right around the corner, McDermott told reporters Wednesday that all parties are ready to move forward and focus on winning a Super Bowl.

"We're in a good spot and Stef is ready to practice," McDermott said. "He's in the locker room now and he put in a lot of hard work this summer. So the team is ready to go to get out here to practice. I think that's really our focus and it should be our focus, the team and making sure we're putting the work in out here that we need to put it in."

Diggs has been an important piece of the Buffalo offense since joining the team ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The 29-year-old has posted three straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

With the AFC East expected to be much more difficult in 2023 with the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, the Bills will need to show they are one united group if they hope to win a title.