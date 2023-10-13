X

NBA

    Zion Williamson's Struggles Have Fans Concerned as Pelicans Routed by Rockets

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 13, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 10: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center on October 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Two-time All-Star Zion Williamson had a disappointing night as the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Houston Rockets 120-87.

    Williamson finished with four points, attempting only three shots in 22 minutes. He recorded just four rebounds and two assists, playing a passive style of basketball that differed from his traditionally explosive energy around the rim.

    The No. 1 overall pick in 2019 didn't record a block or a steal, something that only happened in seven regular-season games last year.

    He was matched up against Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and couldn't figure out how to stop the sharpshooting 6'10" wing. Smith finished the night with 22 points and nine rebounds, shooting 9-of-13 from the field (4-of-5 from three).

    Fans were concerned with Williamson's effort as well as the lack of touches he received from his teammates in the starting lineup

    Pro Pels Talk @ProPelsTalk

    1 FG Attempt for Zion Williamson in 17 minutes. <br><br>idk who you want to blame but this can't be a thing in the regular season. <br><br>The effort has been minimal at best tonight.

    Mac @GriffinPresser

    Both things can be true:<br><br>1. The Pelicans did nothing creative to get Zion the ball<br><br>2. Zion walked up and down the floor, played with little to no effort, and pouted like a 6 year old man baby all half

    Zion Williamson FanPage @zionheadlines

    We turning Zion into a screen and handoff guy not a good idea

    Shamit Dua @FearTheBrown

    Everyone but Zion on the ball and predicably there's a zillion turnovers. <br><br>The advantage of Zion at the 5 is ZION. <br><br>THE ADVANTAGE OF ZION ON THE ROSTER IS ZION

    Lah T @LahTrump

    zion took 3 shots wtf he is the best player on the team!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    [whispers] ….. zion might officially be cooked

    New Orleans is the real Jazz @rebrandthepels

    Lol I'll never understand this experiment every season. How has it not already been permanently established that point forward Zion is dominant and big man Zion doesn't move the needle

    Purple Pelican? @DatPurpleHornet

    3 shots for Zion in 22 minutes is criminal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pelicans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pelicans</a>

    Williamson's next opportunity to bounce back is on Saturday when the Pelicans travel to Atlanta to face off against Trae Young and the Hawks. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.