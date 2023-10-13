Zion Williamson's Struggles Have Fans Concerned as Pelicans Routed by Rockets

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Two-time All-Star Zion Williamson had a disappointing night as the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Houston Rockets 120-87.

Williamson finished with four points, attempting only three shots in 22 minutes. He recorded just four rebounds and two assists, playing a passive style of basketball that differed from his traditionally explosive energy around the rim.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2019 didn't record a block or a steal, something that only happened in seven regular-season games last year.

He was matched up against Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and couldn't figure out how to stop the sharpshooting 6'10" wing. Smith finished the night with 22 points and nine rebounds, shooting 9-of-13 from the field (4-of-5 from three).

Fans were concerned with Williamson's effort as well as the lack of touches he received from his teammates in the starting lineup