X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Brandon Miller Impresses Fans With Bounce-Back Game in Hornets Win vs. Wizards

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 13, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 10: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on October 10, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets rookie wing Brandon Miller looked much more comfortable during the team's 98-92 defeat to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

    In the Hornets' first preseason game against the Miami Heat, Miller came off the bench and finished with eight points on just 3-of-9 shooting. This included an 0-of-4 showing from behind the arc, while his three assists came against three turnovers.

    It was a different story in his second outing. While Miller's final numbers weren't earth-shattering, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft played with more patience and composure against Washington. He was named a starter after Gordon Hayward was ruled out due to right foot discomfort.

    He scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, shooting 4-of-8 from the field (1-of-4 from three). It's worth noting that he was routinely guarded by French rookie Bilal Coulibaly, a defensive specialist who was selected seventh overall back in June.

    Miller showcased his combination of finesse and incredible athleticism all night, including a monster dunk over Washington's Daniel Gafford that left fans speechless. However, it was eventually ruled a charge.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRANDON MILLER POSTER <br><br>Didn't count but 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/w5JEKZnkWi">pic.twitter.com/w5JEKZnkWi</a>

    Brandon Miller Impresses Fans With Bounce-Back Game in Hornets Win vs. Wizards
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Hornets Lead @HornetsLead

    Look what Brandon Miller did to Daniel Gafford. I'm WEAK 😂 <a href="https://t.co/FavrDzRTQ2">pic.twitter.com/FavrDzRTQ2</a>

    Danny @kvngDanny23

    BRANDON MILLER JUST BAPTIZED THAT MAN WHAT!!! <a href="https://t.co/IS0rI04qmV">pic.twitter.com/IS0rI04qmV</a>

    ☄️✨𝖜𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖘𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖘✨☄️ (like limited) @wizardseries

    BRANDON MILLER WHAT DID YOU JUST DO

    𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦 @finesseboard

    Hornets with Brandon miller starting <a href="https://t.co/Fkk8c7JJgZ">pic.twitter.com/Fkk8c7JJgZ</a>

    Sam Perley @sam_perley

    Brandon Miller has some really impressive touch and body control when he gets into the mid-range

    DTLF @DantheLakersFAN

    OMG BRANDON MILLER JUST ENDED DANIEL GAFFORD!🤯🤯🤯

    Miller also looked solid on the defensive end, picking up a steal as well as a chase-down block on Jordan Poole. His single game plus-minus of plus-13 was the second-highest on the team behind that of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

    James Plowright @British_Buzz

    Brandon Miller with the chase down transition block, looking Gerald Wallace-esq on that play. I think he's going to be just fine folks

    Danny @kvngDanny23

    Don't let the statline line fool you, Brandon Miller has had an excellent night. Coach wasn't lying when he said that he's a high IQ player

    Miller's improvements on both ends of the court are a great sign for Hornets fans, as he's starting to look like the three-level scoring machine that won the SEC's Player of the Year award in 2022-23.

    He'll look to carry over his positive momentum into the Hornets' next preseason game, where they'll take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.