Brandon Miller Impresses Fans With Bounce-Back Game in Hornets Win vs. Wizards

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets rookie wing Brandon Miller looked much more comfortable during the team's 98-92 defeat to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

In the Hornets' first preseason game against the Miami Heat, Miller came off the bench and finished with eight points on just 3-of-9 shooting. This included an 0-of-4 showing from behind the arc, while his three assists came against three turnovers.

It was a different story in his second outing. While Miller's final numbers weren't earth-shattering, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft played with more patience and composure against Washington. He was named a starter after Gordon Hayward was ruled out due to right foot discomfort.

He scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, shooting 4-of-8 from the field (1-of-4 from three). It's worth noting that he was routinely guarded by French rookie Bilal Coulibaly, a defensive specialist who was selected seventh overall back in June.

Miller showcased his combination of finesse and incredible athleticism all night, including a monster dunk over Washington's Daniel Gafford that left fans speechless. However, it was eventually ruled a charge.

Miller also looked solid on the defensive end, picking up a steal as well as a chase-down block on Jordan Poole. His single game plus-minus of plus-13 was the second-highest on the team behind that of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Miller's improvements on both ends of the court are a great sign for Hornets fans, as he's starting to look like the three-level scoring machine that won the SEC's Player of the Year award in 2022-23.