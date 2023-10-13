X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: Latest Rankings for Top NBA Players and Sleepers

    Francisco RosaOctober 13, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a free throw during the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 10, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

    With a fresh NBA campaign just a couple of weeks away, fantasy basketball draft season is in full swing. But with an unprecedented amount of talent entering the league these days, it's becoming harder to distinguish the diamonds in the rough that can help win a title.

    Much like in fantasy football, success is predicated less on a player's talent and more on their situation. Some of the league's best overall talents may not be the most conducive to winning if they are on a stacked team, though there are the elite outliers.

    So, to help navigate through the litany of information prior to drafts, let's dive into the top 30 fantasy player rankings and two of our favorite sleepers.

    Top 30 Rankings

    1. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

    2. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

    3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: Latest Rankings for Top NBA Players and Sleepers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    4. Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

    5. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

    6. Luka Dončić, G, Dallas Mavericks

    7. Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

    8. Damian Lillard, G, Milwaukee Bucks

    9. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers

    10. Kevin Durant, F, Phoenix Suns

    11. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, Sacramento Kings

    12. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, Minnesota Timberwolves

    13. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

    14. LaMelo Ball, G, Charlotte Hornets

    15. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks

    16. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets

    17. Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

    18. Devin Booker, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns

    19. Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C, Minnesota Timberwolves

    20. Lauri Markkanen, F, Utah Jazz

    21. Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks

    22. Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

    23. Desmond Bane, SF/SG, Memphis Grizzlies

    24. Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat

    25. James Harden, G, Philadelphia 76ers

    26. Paul George, SF/SG, Los Angeles Clippers

    27. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies

    28. LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

    29. Kawhi Leonard, SF/SG, Los Angeles Clippers

    30. Dejounte Murray, G, Atlanta Hawks

    *Full rankings at fantasypros.com*

    Sleepers

    Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

    Smith didn't quite live up to the hype of being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft last season, though he still made the All-Rookie Second Team.

    He averaged 12.8 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 30.7 percent from three-point range for the Houston Rockets. It was a far cry from the 42 percent clip he was shooting in college.

    But the 20-year-old showed out in his second NBA Summer League appearance in Las Vegas, displaying some major potential for a second-year jump.

    In two games, Smith averaged 35.5 points, seven rebounds, four assists and shot a game-winning buzzer-beater in Sin City while showing off a more complete offensive arsenal than he did as a rookie.

    Smith showed an increased ability to attack off the dribble, get to the rim and draw fouls while finishing through contact.

    If he's able to replicate that in the regular season, he could prove to be a great late-round selection.

    Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

    In one of the most quiet moves of an action-packed offseason, the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a five–year, $146 million contract extension with 23-year-old forward Devin Vassell.

    One doesn't earn themselves the largest contract in the history of the Spurs franchise for no reason. Vassell is coming off an impressive third season in the league and looks poised to have a breakout.

    The former Florida State star averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game last season to go along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals, showing off the strong three-and-D potential he had when coming out in the 2020 draft.

    And now, he'll have even more space to work with thanks to the arrival of generational talent Victor Wembanyama, who has the ability to potentially drag San Antonio back to the playoffs after finishing tied for the second-worst record in the NBA last year.

    Look out for Vassell to be one of the season's biggest surprises.