Fantasy Basketball 2023: Latest Rankings for Top NBA Players and Sleepers

With a fresh NBA campaign just a couple of weeks away, fantasy basketball draft season is in full swing. But with an unprecedented amount of talent entering the league these days, it's becoming harder to distinguish the diamonds in the rough that can help win a title.

Much like in fantasy football, success is predicated less on a player's talent and more on their situation. Some of the league's best overall talents may not be the most conducive to winning if they are on a stacked team, though there are the elite outliers.

So, to help navigate through the litany of information prior to drafts, let's dive into the top 30 fantasy player rankings and two of our favorite sleepers.

Top 30 Rankings

1. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

2. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

4. Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

5. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

6. Luka Dončić, G, Dallas Mavericks

7. Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

8. Damian Lillard, G, Milwaukee Bucks

9. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Kevin Durant, F, Phoenix Suns

11. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, Sacramento Kings

12. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, Minnesota Timberwolves

13. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

14. LaMelo Ball, G, Charlotte Hornets

15. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks

16. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets

17. Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

18. Devin Booker, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns

19. Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C, Minnesota Timberwolves

20. Lauri Markkanen, F, Utah Jazz

21. Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks

22. Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

23. Desmond Bane, SF/SG, Memphis Grizzlies

24. Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat

25. James Harden, G, Philadelphia 76ers

26. Paul George, SF/SG, Los Angeles Clippers

27. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies

28. LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

29. Kawhi Leonard, SF/SG, Los Angeles Clippers

30. Dejounte Murray, G, Atlanta Hawks

*Full rankings at fantasypros.com*

Sleepers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Smith didn't quite live up to the hype of being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft last season, though he still made the All-Rookie Second Team.

He averaged 12.8 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 30.7 percent from three-point range for the Houston Rockets. It was a far cry from the 42 percent clip he was shooting in college.

But the 20-year-old showed out in his second NBA Summer League appearance in Las Vegas, displaying some major potential for a second-year jump.

In two games, Smith averaged 35.5 points, seven rebounds, four assists and shot a game-winning buzzer-beater in Sin City while showing off a more complete offensive arsenal than he did as a rookie.

Smith showed an increased ability to attack off the dribble, get to the rim and draw fouls while finishing through contact.

If he's able to replicate that in the regular season, he could prove to be a great late-round selection.

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

In one of the most quiet moves of an action-packed offseason, the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a five–year, $146 million contract extension with 23-year-old forward Devin Vassell.

One doesn't earn themselves the largest contract in the history of the Spurs franchise for no reason. Vassell is coming off an impressive third season in the league and looks poised to have a breakout.

The former Florida State star averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game last season to go along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals, showing off the strong three-and-D potential he had when coming out in the 2020 draft.

And now, he'll have even more space to work with thanks to the arrival of generational talent Victor Wembanyama, who has the ability to potentially drag San Antonio back to the playoffs after finishing tied for the second-worst record in the NBA last year.