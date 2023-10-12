Wayne Rooney: Tom Brady 'Very Ambitious' and 'Fully Involved' with Birmingham City

Cameron Smith/Getty Images

NFL legend Tom Brady has taken an active role with Birmingham City after purchasing a minority ownership stake in the English soccer club, according to newly hired manager Wayne Rooney.

"I have spoken to Tom, he is very ambitious to move this club forward," Rooney told reporters Thursday. "It's great to have him here, it's important for the players to see Tom Brady have an involvement. It's very clear that Tom is fully involved in the club."

Birmingham announced in August that Brady signed on to become a minority owner and the chairman of the advisory board. Club chairman Tom Wagner called it "a statement of intent," seemingly alluding to Brady's success on the gridiron.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged he was a relative neophyte with English soccer but added his understanding of what it takes to succeed "might translate pretty well."

However, whatever honeymoon period the 46-year-old enjoyed might be over since some supporters weren't thrilled with the decision to sack manager John Eustace.

Birmingham is sixth in the Championship table with 18 points through 11 matches. While the Blues are 10 points off an automatic promotion spot, they're on track to qualify for the promotion playoffs.

Hiring Rooney was a bit of a risk as well.

He finished 21st in the Championship with Derby County in 2020-21 after taking over for Phillip Cocu midway through the campaign. Derby was then relegated the following year, though that was due to a 21-point deduction after entering administration.