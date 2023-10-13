B/R Staff's Hottest NBA Takes for 2023-24 Season

2 of 10

The Houston Rockets made the biggest splash of any team in free agency this year, bringing in Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green and Jock Landale to complement their young core. While they now have plenty of guards and wings set to battle for minutes, the runway is clear for third-year center Alperen Şengün to cement himself as a franchise cornerstone.

Şengün took a big step forward last season, averaging 14.8 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in only 28.9 minutes per game. However, former head coach Stephen Silas drove some Rockets fans up a wall by not running the offense through him even more.

New head coach Ime Udoka doesn't sound like he's planning on making the same mistake.

"Anytime you have a big that can initiate offense, whether it's from the high post or off the block, you want to take advantage of his skill set," Udoka told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle in mid-May. "The (Nikola) Jokić comments are there for a reason because he does some of the passing and has the vision and can score from different areas on the court. He's deadly in the pocket. You can hit him on the half roll, and he can make all the plays there. That just makes it easier for everyone else."

No one should expect Şengün to make the same impact as Jokić this season, but the similarities between the two are undeniable. Udoka plans to "move him all around the court" to take advantage of both his scoring ability in the post and his passing, per Feigen, and Şengün recently told reporters that he feels "more comfortable" this season under Udoka.

Based on how many different ways he can stuff the stat sheet, Şengün could be a screaming value to win Most Improved Player. He's currently +2500 (bet $100 to win $2,500) on FanDuel Sportsbook, but he has a clear runway to have a career year on a new-look Rockets team that could be better than expected.