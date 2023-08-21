James Harden Trade Rumors: No Teams Willing or Able to Meet 76ers' Steep Asking Price

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Daryl Morey has been open about the fact he has no plans to give James Harden away at a discount despite the 76ers star's trade request.

So far, Morey has stuck to his guns.

ESPN reported the Sixers' asking price has been "steep" in Harden trade talks, with no teams being' "willing, or able, to meet it."

No further details were offered on the Sixers' asking price, but this tracks with Morey's public comments. The Sixers president of basketball operations has been adamant about keeping Harden unless a deal that keeps the team in title contention presents itself.

"If we don't get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we're just not going to do it," Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic in July. "If James were to turn his mind around, we would all be thrilled. You've heard [Joel Embiid's] comments about that. But at this moment, he prefers to be traded, and we are attempting to honor that."

Harden has become more outwardly antagonistic in hopes of forcing a trade, calling Morey a "liar" during a promotional appearance for Adidas.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported the NBA recently launched an investigation into the Harden situation. The league is attempting to determine whether any improper promises were made behind the scenes, particularly in regard to a handshake agreement for a contract this summer.

Much of Harden's falling out with the Sixers came due to the team being unwilling to lavish him with a long-term max contract. Harden took a $14.5 million pay cut last summer that allowed the team to sign PJ Tucker and Danuel House.

The NBA docked the Sixers two second-round picks after an investigation found the negotiations between Harden and the team constituted tampering.