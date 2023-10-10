NBA Rumors: Clippers Attempting to Land 2 1st-Rounders Amid James Harden Trade Buzz

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers offered the Philadelphia 76ers a first-round draft choice, a first-round pick swap and expiring contracts in return for James Harden, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on a recent edition of NBA Countdown (h/t NBA Retweet).

That deal has been rejected, but the Clippers could be looking to make a move with another team involving draft picks to add more compensation to their offer to the 76ers.

ESPN's Zach Lowe relayed the following on the Oct. 10 edition of the Lowe Post podcast (1:07:13).

"And Woj floated the idea that the Clippers might take that 2028 pick—assuming that's the pick that's in the offer whether it's unprotected or not, shop it around the league as an unprotected pick, presumably from what i've heard, to see (now this is what I've heard now) if they can get two first-round picks, two protected picks (like maybe they are lightly protected, maybe they're picks that are just OK, maybe it's a team that just wants a quantity of picks instead of that one pick) and see if that satisfies the 76ers."

Wojnarowski also reported (h/t Real GM) that the Clippers want a deal done "sooner rather than later." However, they also don't want to up their offer because no other team is vying for Harden on the trade market. but do not want to increase their offer because they are the only team in the running for him.

The 34-year-old Harden, a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA first-team member, averaged 21.0 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season. He has demanded a trade from the 76ers amid a now public dispute with the team (specifically president of basketball operations Daryl Morey) and wants a deal to the Clippers.

Harden has still reported to the team for training camp, though, amid the current trade request.