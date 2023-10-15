Week 6 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Harry How/Getty Images

With the early round of games hours away, there's still time set a daily fantasy lineup for the NFL action on tap in Week 6.

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are the two teams enjoying their bye, so nearly all of the standout performers through the first five weeks will be taking the field.

Working with a $50,000 budget, here's a DraftKings squad that could deliver some value Sunday.

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,300)

The old Joe Burrow may finally be surfacing after the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went 36-of-46 for 317 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Burrow also said this week his strained calf is "getting better and better." He could put up big numbers against a Seattle Seahawks defense that's allowing 280 passing yards per game.

RB: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints ($6,800)

Alvin Kamara has 181 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown since making his 2023 debut after serving a three-game suspension. The New Orleans Saints have been getting him plenty involved, with 49 combined touches. This is a good price for a player who has averaged 20.1 fantasy points per game at DraftKings.

RB: Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins ($6,400)

Raheem Mostert is poised to assume an even bigger role in the Miami Dolphins' running game with De'Von Achane on injured reserve. Jeff Wilson Jr.'s return to practice may not offset Achane's absence too much because he appears to be at less than 100 percent still. As long as he gets enough carries, Mostert should deliver when the Carolina Panthers are allowing their opponents to run for 140.8 yards per contest.

WR: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams ($9,000)

Cooper Kupp hardly missed a beat in his first game back after coming off injured reserve. He caught eight passes for 118 yards in a 23-14 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Puka Nacua breakout is real, but Kupp seems to have reasserted his position as the No. 1 target for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans ($5,600)

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has alternated weeks between finding the end zone and not. Considering he went without a touchdown in Week 5, he's clearly due in Week 6. In all seriousness, Collins and C.J. Stroud have already formed a strong connection, making the 2021 third-round pick a good value play.

WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons ($4,800)

After getting held without a reception in Week 1, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London got at least six targets in each of the next four games. At least for now, Atlanta's acquisition of Van Jefferson shouldn't eat into London's usage too much since Jefferson has had little time to get accustomed to the offense or build a rapport with Desmond Ridder.

TE: Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks ($3,000)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is averaging 6.5 fantasy points and facing a Bengals defense that ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. If you want to go bargain hunting to spend money elsewhere in your squad, this is a good place to do it.

Flex: D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears ($4,400)

D'Onta Foreman is a somewhat risky bet since the Minnesota Vikings are seventh in fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they're giving up just 3.5 yards per carry. This is mostly a gamble that Foreman will have enough touches in a depleted Chicago Bears backfield to move the needle enough.

D/ST: Buffalo Bills ($3,700)

The Buffalo Bills lead the NFL in both takeaways (13) and sacks (21), and they're facing what has been the NFL's most anemic offense through five weeks. The New York Giants are averaging 255.2 yards and 12.4 points per game. This one is pretty straightforward.

