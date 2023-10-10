NFL Rumors: Van Jefferson Traded to Falcons from Rams; Deal Includes Draft Pick Swap

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams traded wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons in a deal that includes a late-round pick swap in 2025, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported that the Rams had been exploring a trade.

Jefferson has caught eight passes for 108 yards this season. His usage dropped sharply in Week 5 with Cooper Kupp returning to the field. He saw just two offensive snaps in a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kupp immediately looked like his usual self in his first game back. He had eight receptions for 118 yards on 12 targets against Philadelphia.

When the combined emergence of Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell had already pushed Jefferson to the periphery of the passing game, it was tough to see him assuming a meaningful role moving forward without someone else getting hurt.

The 2020 second-round pick is on an expiring contract as well, so getting something in return for Jefferson ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline made plenty of sense.

Jefferson was a key contributor for Los Angeles in 2021, when the team went on to win a Super Bowl title. He was second on the team in receiving yards (802) and touchdown catches (six).

That's an outlier for the 6'1" wideout to this point, though. Across his other three years, he has 51 receptions for 697 yards and four touchdowns.