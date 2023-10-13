5 NHL Teams Ready to Take Huge Leaps Forward During the 2023-24 Season

1 of 5

The Arizona Coyotes reached the playoffs only once over the past 11 seasons, with that sole appearance coming because of the expanded format during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. Since taking over as general manager in Sept. 2020, Bill Armstrong has patiently rebuilt his roster with younger talent while shipping out veterans for draft picks and prospects.

Armstrong changed course somewhat this summer, signing free agents Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Matt Dumba and Nick Bjugstad while acquiring Sean Durzi via trade with the Los Angeles Kings. Those additions bring much-needed experience and leadership into the lineup, taking some of the burden off veteran center Nick Schmaltz.

It's still the Coyotes' younger talent that will make the difference for them this season. Clayton Keller's 86-point performance in 2022-23 signaled his emergence as a genuine star around whom to build the roster. Playmaking winger Matias Maccelli's 49-point rookie campaign in 64 games provided another boost to their offense.

The Coyotes also saw significant improvement last season from center Barrett Hayton (43 points), winger Lawson Crouse (24 goals and 45 points) and defenseman J.J. Moser (31 points). Karel Vejmelka, 27, continued to show potential as a reliable starting goalie.

Perhaps no other addition is as important as rookie Logan Cooley. A highly touted center chosen third overall in the 2022 draft, the 19-year-old has the skills to become a star in his own right. A strong rookie campaign could provide another welcome measure of scoring punch.