Becky Hammon on Aces' WNBA Finals Blowout Win vs. Liberty: 'They're the Real Deal'

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has been very impressed by her team's dominant performance through the first two games of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty.

Speaking to reporters after a 104-76 win in Game 2 on Wednesday night, Hammon explained "they're the real deal" when talking about her team's execution on both ends of the court.

"They don't leave me speechless very often, but they executed defensively, offensively shared it," Hammon said. "Everything we've been asking them to do ... they're the real deal. Their competitiveness and their fight for each other, they're a real team."

The Liberty-Aces showdown was arguably the most-anticipated Finals matchup in WNBA history. They were, by far, the two best teams during the regular season. They were the only teams with at least 30 wins.

New York won three of the five regular-season meetings between the two teams, including an 82-63 win in the Commissioner's Cup Final that was Vegas' only home loss.

Both teams steamrolled the competition in the first two rounds of the playoffs. New York swept the Washington Mystics in the opening round and won three straight against the Connecticut Sun after dropping Game 1.

The Aces swept the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings in the first two rounds of the playoffs. They won those five games by an average of 14.8 points.

Through the first two games of the Finals, there has been no question who the better team has been. Las Vegas won the opener 99-82 on Sunday.

The 28-point margin in Game 2 was the worst loss for the Liberty since a 100-62 loss to the Sky in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Las Vegas is shooting 53.7 percent from the field (72-of-134) through the first two games. A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young combined for 73 points in Game 2, nearly outscoring the Liberty on their own.