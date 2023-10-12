X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Blazers' Deandre Ayton on Suns After Trade: 'I Don't Want to Talk About Phoenix'

    Doric SamOctober 12, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 10: Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots during the second quarter of the exhibition game \V at Moda Center on October 10, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton will face his old team for the first time in Thursday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, but he's not interested in discussing the franchise that traded him away.

    While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ayton refused to answer questions about the Suns and said, "I don't want to talk about Phoenix."

    Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

    Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton had zero interest in talking about facing his former team, the Phoenix Suns, on Thursday night for the first some since being traded to Portland. <a href="https://t.co/c0ALpYoU8D">pic.twitter.com/c0ALpYoU8D</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.