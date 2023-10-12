Blazers' Deandre Ayton on Suns After Trade: 'I Don't Want to Talk About Phoenix'

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton will face his old team for the first time in Thursday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, but he's not interested in discussing the franchise that traded him away.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ayton refused to answer questions about the Suns and said, "I don't want to talk about Phoenix."

