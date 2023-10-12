X

    Connor Bedard's 1st NHL Goal Thrills Fans in Blackhawks vs. Bruins

    Erin WalshOctober 12, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 11: Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a first period goal against the Boston Bruins in the season opener on October 11, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

    Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston will be one Connor Bedard never forgets.

    The Chicago Blackhawks rookie scored his first NHL goal against the Boston Bruins at 5:37 of the first period to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

    It comes after the 2023 No. 1 overall pick notched his first NHL point with an assist in Chicago's season opening 4-2 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    CONNOR BEDARD GETS HIS FIRST CAREER NHL GOAL ON THE WRAPAROUND 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/PJq6Ed8TQl">pic.twitter.com/PJq6Ed8TQl</a>

    Bedard's goal, understandably, sent NHL fans into a frenzy:

    Nick Miklautsch @NMiklautsch

    Bedard has entered the chat

    Khalid A 🇨🇦 — "ابو محمود" @KalOttawa6

    Bedard's 1st NHL goal is against the Vezina trophy winner! So fitting for such a talent

    Alexander Johnson @AJohnsonSports

    Connor Bedard is living up to his expectations in his first two games in his career. He is going to be the franchise piece and will help speed up this Blackhawks rebuild.

    Brooke @brooke_lofo

    I know most of the conversations this offseason have centered around the Taylor Hall/Connor Bedard combo.<br><br>But goodness, have Bedard and Ryan Donato hit the ground running on that line. What a sequence. Thrilled for Bedard's 1st NHL goal! Let's go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks</a>

    Frank Mueller @TheKingBean

    Connor Bedard has his first NHL goal! What a moment. Congrats kiddo! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks</a>

    🅱️⚡️ @chicagoBRIZ

    Connor Bedard will save Chicago sports

    Riley @rileyduewel

    conner bedard is special man

    EVBetsMA @EVBetsMA

    Bedard is a GIFT. I love hockey

    Bartholomew Willijax @B_Willijax

    CONNOR BEDARD IS THE SAVIOR CHICAGO NEEDS

    Hunter Augins @haugins

    Bedard is the truth!

    Bedard is the NHL's most-hyped rookie since Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, and he's already living up to expectations through his first two games. Luckily for the Blackhawks, it certainly seems that they've found their next franchise star following the departures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

    While Bedard has a long way to go, this is only just the beginning of what should be a historic career.

