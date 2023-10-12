Connor Bedard's 1st NHL Goal Thrills Fans in Blackhawks vs. Bruins

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston will be one Connor Bedard never forgets.

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie scored his first NHL goal against the Boston Bruins at 5:37 of the first period to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

It comes after the 2023 No. 1 overall pick notched his first NHL point with an assist in Chicago's season opening 4-2 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Bedard's goal, understandably, sent NHL fans into a frenzy:

Bedard is the NHL's most-hyped rookie since Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, and he's already living up to expectations through his first two games. Luckily for the Blackhawks, it certainly seems that they've found their next franchise star following the departures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.