Damian Lillard to Make Bucks Preseason Debut vs. Lakers After Trade from Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard will make his team debut in Sunday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin revealed Lillard will play during an appearance Wednesday on NBA Today.

The Bucks have gotten off to a 1-1 start to the preseason. Neither Lillard nor Giannis Antetokounmpo played in the first two games.

Milwaukee acquired Lillard last month in a blockbuster trade that's expected to shift the NBA championship dynamic for this season. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Bucks as a +380 co-favorite with the Boston Celtics, with Lillard and Antetokounmpo creating arguably the NBA's top 1-2 punch.

Lillard said he's come away impressed with the consistent effort of the Bucks locker room.

"It's early, but I would say it's the consistency that I see," Lillard said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "Typically, everybody's excited in the beginning, but then you have a couple tough days, you get a little tired and then the mentality changes, like being in the weight room and getting your shots up. Here, I'm impressed about how it's every day and it's not loud, it's not extra; it's just everybody show up and do it. You always see somebody in the weight room, you see somebody on the table, you see somebody getting their shots up, we practice hard, they're getting in the cold tub.

"The discipline that I've seen, it's not just this guy or that guy; it's like everybody is on top of their stuff. And I think collectively that just equals success. I don't see how it doesn't. Nobody is like, 'Look at me.' Or, 'Oh, I gotta do this.' Or, 'I gotta do that.' It's just like everybody is on point with what they have to be doing and it's like adults, professionalism and people that care about it and take it serious."