Way-Too-Early Predictions For WWE WrestleMania 40 Matches Besides Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe isn't even through Survivor Series yet, but fans have already turned their attention to Philadelphia and the matches they hope will take place at WrestleMania 40.

With Roman Reigns almost certainly in the main event—possibly both nights against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Night 1 and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2, the real focus has shifted to the supporting bouts on the card.

With several marquee titles likely to be defended and a plethora of one-off performances from part-time Superstars, there is no doubt the company will be blowing out its 40th WrestleMania.

Here are several predicted bouts for the two-night event, the likely winner of each bout and a closer look at two of the biggest dream matchups.

Predicted Matches and Winners

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Jade Cargill

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh

*Predicted winners italicized.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

For all of the talking CM Punk did about how much he hated his time in WWE and how much he felt he was screwed over by upper management, all the tell-tale signs are there for his potential return.

Seth Rollins has been using Punk's catchphrases, Michael Cole has been quoting his promos and now Shinsuke Nakamura is using his finishing move. If Punk is not set to return to WWE, this is one of the biggest red herrings in recent wrestling history.

One reason the former WWE champion could tuck his tail between his legs and go running back to Triple H despite his outspoken dislike for WWE is how his time with All Elite Wrestling ended.

Punk let his emotions get the better of him on two separate occasions, resulting in backstage altercations. Upon the second physical incident, AEW owner Tony Kahn was forced to fire the enigmatic Superstar.

With a newfound gripe and no platform to air it, watching The Second City Saint slink back to WWE just to be passed over again for a main event spot would be poetic justice for a performer who walked out on the fans and openly criticized them.

Add in Rollins likely earning the victory over Punk as a loyal soldier, and The Best in the World's return would give the company the exposure it needs without kowtowing to a former disgruntled employee.

Becky Lynch vs. Jade Cargill

There is little doubt the biggest star in the WWE women's division is Becky Lynch. While the company may be using her on NXT to counterprogram AEW, she has the mainstream clout no one else in the division possesses.

However, Jade Cargill has the look to be an absolute Superstar in the ring, in WWE and Hollywood. And it seems like just a matter of time before she is rubbing elbows with The Rock on blockbuster movie sets.

As a result, the biggest possible women's match WWE could book at WrestleMania 40 would be having Lynch fight against Cargill for one of the company's main championships.

It doesn't matter if the belt represents Raw, SmackDown or NXT; when Lynch and Cargill step into the ring together, the result will be a blockbuster battle that should have hardcore and casual fans tuning in.

The Man putting over Cargill is the right move for the future, but a long-term build to this bout would make it, arguably, the most anticipated on the WrestleMania 40 card.