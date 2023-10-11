Heat's Jimmy Butler: 'Hell No' I Wouldn't Give Up Coffee for a Year to Win NBA Title

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The desire to win an NBA championship has its limits for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni asked Butler if he'd give up drinking coffee in return for a championship, and the six-time All-Star had a succinct response: "Hell no."

Butler's passion for java is well established at this point, and his BigFace coffee brand has become a lucrative side project. He told Fast Company's Christopher Cason in April 2022 he hoped to not just sell coffee but craft a specialty brew that would be worth $100 a cup.

The 34-year-old's competitive streak is just as prodigious. It shows up every time the lights are the brightest in the NBA playoffs.

And sometimes one fuels the other.

Butler told Nadkarni he consumed between seven and nine cups of cappuccino before his 56-point effort against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round last year.