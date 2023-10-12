6 NHL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint During the 2023-24 Season

3 of 6

Entering their 23rd NHL season, the Minnesota Wild have advanced past the second round only once, reaching the Western Conference Final in 2003. Since 2012-13, they missed the playoffs once and advanced to the second round only twice. They could find it tough to break that streak this season.

Led by superstar Kirill Kaprizov and young forward Matthew Boldy, the Wild shouldn't have much difficulty reaching the playoffs. However, they're saddled with $14.7 million in dead cap space from buying out the contracts of aging stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter two years ago. That's hampered general manager Bill Guerin's efforts to add skilled depth.

The critical factor is their lack of star power among their centermen. Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek currently fill those roles on their top two lines, with veteran Frederik Gauthier and promising Marco Rossi slated for third-line duty. None of them, however, have the skills to match up well against clubs with more talented centers.

Depth could also be an issue for their defense corps. Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin fill the top-pairing spots. Nevertheless, they lack a true blue-line stud who can log big minutes, play well at both ends of the rink and anchor the power play.