No. 1 CBB Recruit AJ Dybantsa Reclassifies to 2025; Viewed as Top NBA Prospect

247Sports

AJ Dybantsa, one of the top high school forwards in the nation, announced his reclassification from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025 on Wednesday.

Dybantsa spoke to Eric Bossi of 247Sports about the move, saying he reclassified early to kickstart his recruitment process.

"Just so that my recruitment can be impacted a little bit more," Dybantsa said. "Nobody is expecting it now. Everybody expects people to do it at the last second and I don't want to be that last-second guy. I just wanted to do it ahead of that."

Dybantsa is expected to become the consensus top player in the 2025 class. Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, currently holds that spot.

Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Cal, Connecticut, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Providence, Texas, USC and Washington have already offered Dybantsa a scholarship. It's expected he will continue to add offers and have his pick of the nation's top schools.

Dybantsa said he currently prefers attending college over joining G League Ignite or playing in another professional league, and he's looking for a "family-oriented" program.

"I'm going to be away from my family like I am now and that's one of the reasons that I chose Prolific," Dybantsa said. "So, family-oriented and a winning program. The main goal of this is to try and win a national championship wherever I go. And then player development because that's what's going to take me to that next step."

Dybantsa currently attends Prolific Prep in California. He recently exploded onto the scene at Peach Jam, scoring 25.8 points per game, flashing an offensive skill set years ahead of his peers.