Lindy Ruff, Devils Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension Ahead of 2023 NHL Opener

Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils and coach Lindy Ruff agreed to a multi-year extension, the organization announced Wednesday.

"This young, exciting team has developed and thrived under Lindy's stewardship since he joined the Devils organization," Devils managing partner David Blitzer said in a statement. "Lindy is one of the winningest coaches in NHL history and his extension is well deserved. I'm looking forward to continued team success this upcoming season and beyond."

Ruff led the Devils to a 52-22-8 record during the 2022-23 season before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs. It was New Jersey's first time making it out of the first round in over a decade.

