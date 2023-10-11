X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Believes His 2022-23 Struggles Were 'a Little Overrated'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 7: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 7, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    As Klay Thompson heads into the final season of his contract, he's pushing back on the narrative he's fallen off from his prime.

    "I think (my struggles were) a little overrated," Thompson said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "The microscope on our team now is insane. You gotta accept that. I didn't shoot the ball well at times. I'm human. But guess what? I still led the league in made 3s and shot 41 percent. That's insane. Over 300 makes. I'm not going to sell myself short. I know how incredible that is. To do that after an ACL and an Achilles, that's hard work."

    Thompson, who missed 30 months of playing time after suffering a torn ACL in June 2019 and a torn Achilles in August 2020, played his first full season in 2022-23. He averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from three, numbers that were right in line with his career averages.

    However, Thompson struggled with consistency and was a noticeably diminished player on the defensive end. The defensive struggles are more difficult to quantify numerically, but Thompson did not receive All-Defensive team attention after earning second-team status in 2019.

    Thompson's 20-point average is also not as impressive in a more uptempo NBA. There were 58 players who averaged at least 20 points per game last season and 36 players who shot at least 40 percent from three-point range.

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Believes His 2022-23 Struggles Were 'a Little Overrated'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon