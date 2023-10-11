Report: NFL's Roger Goodell Expected to Sign 3-Year Contract Extension Through 2027

Report: NFL's Roger Goodell Expected to Sign 3-Year Contract Extension Through 2027October 11, 2023
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to sign a three-year extension that will keep him in his current role through the spring of 2027, according to the Washington Post's Mark Maske.
Multiple team owners signaled in May they expected Goodell to put pen to paper on a new deal at some point.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.