    Report: NFL's Roger Goodell Expected to Sign 3-Year Contract Extension Through 2027

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Roger Goodell speaks onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube)
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to sign a three-year extension that will keep him in his current role through the spring of 2027, according to the Washington Post's Mark Maske.

    Multiple team owners signaled in May they expected Goodell to put pen to paper on a new deal at some point.

