NFL Commish Roger Goodell Nearing Contract Extension Through March 2027, per Irsay

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is apparently in line to keep his job through the 2026 season.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters Tuesday that the league and commissioner are approaching a deal that will keep Goodell in place through March 2027.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said "there's definitely progress being made," while another owner said "it's a matter of weeks" until the contract extension is finalized.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters there will be an announcement in the near future regarding the deal.

Goodell has been the NFL's commissioner since he took over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006. He most recently signed a five-year contract extension in 2017, and the next one will be his fourth since taking over the position.

In March, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the eventual deal was expected to be the richest ever given to a commissioner in any sport.

Schefter noted there was previous speculation that Goodell would step away after finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement in 2020 and media rights deals in 2021, but that is no longer the case in part because he "loves his job."

He and the league have been working toward this next extension since the 2022 campaign, when the compensation committee granted permission for it to happen, according to Schefter.