3 Players the Steelers Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers' three tight ends have combined for 105 receiving yards.

Freiermuth leads the bunch with 53 receiving yards on eight receptions. He missed the Week 5 game against Baltimore with a hamstring injury.

Washington and Connor Heyward may not be able to make the impact the Steelers need out of a tight end in support of Kenny Pickett while Freiermuth heals.

Washington could be the next great tight end because of his massive frame, but the rookie is not there quite yet.

Mike Gesicki's time with the New England Patriots has not gone as planned. The former Miami Dolphins tight end had eight receptions in Weeks 1 and 2 and four receptions in the last three weeks.

New England's offensive struggles could take it out of the playoff race fairly early, and that could make Gesicki a trade target of a few teams.