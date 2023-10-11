3 Players the Steelers Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

3 Players the Steelers Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 11, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers reside in an ideal spot atop the AFC North entering Week 6.
Pittsburgh's come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens showcased the potential it has in the divisional title race.
Mike Tomlin's team could use one or two reinforcements before the NFL trade deadline to hold on to that advantage.
The Steelers may need some help at a few positions where injuries and a lack of production have appeared.
A veteran tight end could be a good trade option in case Pat Freiermuth remains banged up and Darnell Washington can't take the step up to No. 1 tight end.
The Steelers can always use some insurance for T.J. Watt on the edge to make their defense more frightening as the season goes on.
Mike Gesicki
The Steelers' three tight ends have combined for 105 receiving yards.
Freiermuth leads the bunch with 53 receiving yards on eight receptions. He missed the Week 5 game against Baltimore with a hamstring injury.
Washington and Connor Heyward may not be able to make the impact the Steelers need out of a tight end in support of Kenny Pickett while Freiermuth heals.
Washington could be the next great tight end because of his massive frame, but the rookie is not there quite yet.
Mike Gesicki's time with the New England Patriots has not gone as planned. The former Miami Dolphins tight end had eight receptions in Weeks 1 and 2 and four receptions in the last three weeks.
New England's offensive struggles could take it out of the playoff race fairly early, and that could make Gesicki a trade target of a few teams.
Gesicki would provide some insurance for Freiermuth as he heals and could bridge the gap to Washington before the Georgia product is ready to take over a larger load in the passing game.
Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper is another cheap veteran tight end the Steelers could target to round out their depth in the passing game.
Hooper's role in the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be taken by Michael Mayer in the coming weeks.
The rookie out of Notre Dame received a good amount of attention from Jimmy Garoppolo in the passing game on Monday night, while Hooper was left to block in most situations.
Hooper could add a veteran presence to the tight end room and come at a relatively cheap cost because he is on a one-year contract.
Pittsburgh may not need a tight end in a few weeks if Washington is more productive in the passing game, but as of right now, an upgrade, even if it is a small one, could be used to round out an offense that already has two solid running backs and a few impressive wide receivers.
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the midseason trade target that every contender in the NFL hopes to land.
The Carolina Panthers are the only winless team in the NFL and they could use a few more draft picks to prepare for 2024 since they do not have a first-round selection.
Burns is one of the pass-rushers in the league and he could provide the Steelers with the best potential complement to T.J. Watt.
Burns might have to be a straight replacement for Watt if he suffers more injuries throughout the season.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero revealed on Tuesday that Watt badly dislocated a finger and tore multiple ligaments on Sunday.
The Steelers need to have some more depth in their pass rush to deal with Watt missing a week or two, if he has to, or to provide cover for Watt so that he is not double teamed on every snap.
A mid-round pick may get the job done to land Burns, and the Steelers should explore it to gain an advantage on their AFC North rivals.