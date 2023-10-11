Wayne Rooney Named Birmingham FC Manager; Tom Brady Joined Ownership in August

BASTIEN INZAURRALDE/AFP via Getty Images

Two days after firing John Eustace, Birmingham City has hired Wayne Rooney as its new manager.

The club announced on Wednesday that Rooney has agreed to a three-and-a-half year deal.

He issued a statement in the announcement about his new role:

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It's a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can't wait to get started.

"We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

"I've played at St. Andrew's and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team. It was a really difficult place to come as an opponent and now I get to experience what it is like to have them behind us. My job is to elevate the Club to the next level and I can't wait to get started. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver."

Rooney is joining the Blues two months after NFL legend Tom Brady bought a minority stake in the club and was named chairman of the new advisory board.

The appointment of Rooney comes after a parting of ways with D.C. United when the club failed to reach the MLS playoffs. He went 14-14-25 across two seasons. The 37-year-old had a 24-22-39 record in two seasons as Derby County's manager.

Rooney had a 20-year playing career from 2002 to 2021. He is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Manchester United with 253 in 559 appearances. His record of 53 goals for England's national team was broken by Harry Kane earlier this year.