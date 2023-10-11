X

NBA

    Brandon Miller Called 'Lost' by Fans in Hornets' Preseason Debut vs. Heat

    Doric SamOctober 11, 2023

    Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

    The Charlotte Hornets lost their preseason opener against the Miami Heat 113-109 on Tuesday, and the debut of rookie forward Brandon Miller left much to be desired.

    The 2023 No. 2 pick scored just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench in the loss. He led the team with four turnovers and missed all four of his three-point attempts. He didn't contribute much in other areas, finishing with three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

    When Charlotte drafted Miller the expectation was that he would be paired with star point guard LaMelo Ball to form a talented young tandem. However, Miller saw most of his action on Tuesday with the second unit, and it appears the youngster has yet to prove himself worthy of running with the starters.

    Fans on social media expressed concern over Miller's performance in his preseason debut:

    🦁 🇸🇴🥚🇶🇦 @LeebanDC

    I can't lie Brandon Miller looks lost out there

    adoomsta @adoomsta_

    Brandon Miller needs to chill out a little bit. He's trying to do too much right now when he really doesn't need to. At least he has at lot of confidence though, I like to see that

    Homeless Romantic🇹🇹 @Trustthepr0cess

    The hornets chose Brandon Miller over Scoot?? Yeah MJ might be worst than Pat Riley

    Ron DeSantis is a neo-fascist. @ButCallMeFin

    Me thinks Brandon Miller will not live up to the hype.<br><br>Time will tell.

    ☀️🕶️ @CookedBySuns

    Brandon miller fooled charlotte fans

    TKay @jnrtwum

    Brandon Miller is a walking turnover machine.

    😎 @pushaflee

    I'm really confused on how Brandon Miller fits on the hornets

    I @sakatierney45

    Brandon Miller will struggle playing with this bench unit. He really needs lamelo next to him.

    AP @TheFan4Life

    The Heat got Brandon Miller on lock.

    NBA World @NBAW0RLD24

    Brandon Miller in the first half of his NBA preseason debut:<br><br>4 PTS<br>2 REB<br>2 AST<br>3 TOV<br>1-4 FGM<br>0-2 3PM<br><br>Really Struggling. Hopefully he can get back on track in the 2nd half. <a href="https://t.co/OPberf3orM">pic.twitter.com/OPberf3orM</a>

    V&E thoughts… @thoughts39504

    Brandon Miller off to a mid start with some sloppy turnovers but offensively he looks confident out there and I love how he implanted his midrange back into his game. It was something he loved going to in high school but Nate Oats doesn't play that style so good to see it back.

    🐻 @PorterAve_

    Brandon Miller, you're on the clock my boy

    antjams @antjams

    If we had the Heat Coach/GM Pat Riley I know with all the great young players on the Hornets starting with Lamelo, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges this team could win 50 games. Clifford and Mitch old timely philosophy are going to have the team below .500

    Not Zac Smith @notZac_Smith25

    Brandon Miller from deep! <a href="https://t.co/rSJ8EI1Bx5">pic.twitter.com/rSJ8EI1Bx5</a>

    🐻 @PorterAve_

    we need to discuss Brandon Miller man..

    CeeJay @Blackdreaddd

    Brandon Miller is not him. Charlotte will regret not picking Scoot at #2 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbapreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbapreseason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hornets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hornets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heat</a>

    After a stellar freshman season at Alabama, Miller was a highly-touted prospect thanks to his potential to excel on both ends of the floor. While it's still early, it appears that the 20-year-old will need some significant time before he's truly acclimated to the professional level.

    Miller will look for a better showing when the Hornets play their second preseason game on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.