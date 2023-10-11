Brandon Miller Called 'Lost' by Fans in Hornets' Preseason Debut vs. Heat

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Charlotte Hornets lost their preseason opener against the Miami Heat 113-109 on Tuesday, and the debut of rookie forward Brandon Miller left much to be desired.

The 2023 No. 2 pick scored just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench in the loss. He led the team with four turnovers and missed all four of his three-point attempts. He didn't contribute much in other areas, finishing with three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

When Charlotte drafted Miller the expectation was that he would be paired with star point guard LaMelo Ball to form a talented young tandem. However, Miller saw most of his action on Tuesday with the second unit, and it appears the youngster has yet to prove himself worthy of running with the starters.

Fans on social media expressed concern over Miller's performance in his preseason debut:

After a stellar freshman season at Alabama, Miller was a highly-touted prospect thanks to his potential to excel on both ends of the floor. While it's still early, it appears that the 20-year-old will need some significant time before he's truly acclimated to the professional level.