5 Surprising Teams That Should Risk James Harden Trade

1 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Even with three high-level individual offensive players in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević, the Chicago Bulls only managed 113.8 points per 100 possessions in 2022-23. Years ago, that mark would've been fine, but it gave them the league's 24th-ranked offense last season.

And with starting point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly set to miss his second straight campaign recovering from a knee injury, the Bulls could use a table-setter like Harden to put the offense in better alignment.

For all the understandable criticism of Harden's playoff performances and his ugly exits from multiple teams, he's still one of the game's best playmakers. He's averaged at least 20 points and 10 assists in each of the last three seasons, and he'd undoubtedly moneyball the Bulls' offense right out of the bottom 10.

The issue, of course, is what Chicago might have to offer.

A ready-made rebuilding package with Ball's contract, Patrick Williams and multiple draft picks might not interest the win-now 76ers, unless they could turn around and move most or all of that for a star (which may not be impossible).

Building the deal around LaVine might make sense if Chicago is looking for a way out of this core. He could conceivably keep Philadelphia in the title hunt as part of a trio with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.