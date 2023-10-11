The 20 Best Trade Chips in the NHL Right Now

4 of 6

The easiest targets for a trade are players who are in the final year of their contracts, and every year, soon-to-be UFAs find new, and often temporary, places to play. There is a boatload of candidates for that this season should they not land contract extensions.

Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, Christopher Tanev, Calgary Flames

Truth is the Flames have a few more players aside from these three, but it's Hanifin, Lindholm and Tanev who will garner the most attention.

During the offseason, Hanifin said he didn't have an interest in signing long-term, and there was question as to whether Lindholm felt the same way. And if those two players were looking to leave, it would be hard for Tanev and the other future UFAs to want to commit themselves.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman wrote Tuesday that Lindholm may want $9 million a year on a new deal and that the team will circle back to Hanifin and Tanev to see how they feel about things.

The easiest way to sell the situation to the players is to win and have fun while doing it, something they did neither of last season under Darryl Sutter. With a new coach in place, a quick turnaround could save the situation for all of those players. If not, all eyes will be on Calgary to see how its season unfolds and if/when it starts making deals.

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes

As much as Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev will get attention in trade rumors, Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce has firmly been in the sights of everyone to see if he signs an extension.

Pesce has been a top shutdown defender on an exceptional team and has superb advanced numbers. That Carolina hasn't locked him up to a new deal already is fascinating, and if it's not going to pay him big for many years, there are plenty of teams that would be happy to do so across the league.

Should that contract not materialize, teams will be ringing Carolina GM Don Waddell's phone off the hook to get in his ear about trying to acquire him. Pesce offers Carolina two great possibilities: Either he stays long-term and solidifies the Hurricanes' already incredible defense corps for years to come or he nets them picks and players in a trade that could also help them get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres

With the number of goals the Sabres scored last year and are expected to score again this season, it's last year's 28-goal scorer and power-play super threat Olofsson who could wind up elsewhere before or by the trade deadline.

Olofsson is on the final year of his deal and will count $4.75 million against the cap. Even though he was being floated in deals early on in the offseason, once Jack Quinn's ruptured Achilles came to light and ruled him out until December or January, an opportunity to prove himself opened for Olofsson.